Based on feedback I added some more abilities to make Brains and Gadget more versatile! All newly started matches will use the new abilities. Give it a go and tell me what you think!

Additions

Added Grappling Hook ability for Gadget. Once per round she can hook-shot herself around the map (within range)

Brains now has a heal projectile that can heal others at a distance. Simply shoot at your allies to heal them by one.

Changes