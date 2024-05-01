 Skip to content

Magenta Horizon update for 1 May 2024

2024/05/01 0.8.10 Version Small Patches

Share · View all patches · Build 14234831 · Last edited by Wendy

  • "Hopefully" fixed a bug where Flying V could be canceled into a jump motion and then float away.
  • Included the "Hide the HUD" option in the Gameplay Section of Pause Menu.
    (It's for the screenshot/madmovie purpose. You can play the game without the HUD, but it will require tons of guess works.)
  • Changed some background objects in 9-2

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2109061
