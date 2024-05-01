No Creeps Were Harmed TD: Ascension 0.8.0!

Share · View all patches · Build 14234675 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy



Beware of the HUSTLER, a new boss that can hasten fellow creeps! Entangle with 4 new maps, which include the TELE-PORTAL? All new powerful artifacts, tweaks, fixes and more! Enjoy!

NEW MAPS

Ascend: A tall map of sections stepping upward.

Binary: Two halves connected only with portals.

Phase: Shift creeps between two vertical levels, and back again.

Shunt: A new randomized map littered with wormholes.

NEW CREEPS

Hustler: A bossy shielded creep that cracks the whip on other near by creeps, causing them to run with a bit more hustle. Other boss creeps are immune to the Hustlers criticism. Spawns pissed off offspring when killed.

NEW MAP FEATURE

Tele-Portal: Creeps that pass through the Tele-Portal are instantly transported to the opposite side. The cake is a lie!

NEW ARTIFACT PROPERTIES

-Blaster: Zap Cloud On Hit.

-Artillery: Plasma Volley On Hit.

-Splatter Gun: Poison On Hit.

-Beam Emitter: Inferno Cloud On Hit.

-Ground Pounder: Toxic Cloud On Hit.

-Ranger Turret: Missile Volley On Hit.

-Gatler: Boost Self On Fire (damage).

-Pulser: Plasma Volley On Hit.

-Laser Gate: Inferno Cloud On Hit.

-SRM Launcher: Zap Cloud On Hit.

-Mini You: Instant Reload.

-Toxic Launcher: Toxic Volley On Hit.

-Snap Trap: Instant Reload.

-Chain Bolter: Arc Extender.

-Flame Turbine: Inferno Cloud On Hit.

-Brain: Brian's Rage On Hit.

ARTIFACT TUNING

-Brain multishot chances increased from 4%, 6%, 8% to 6%, 8%, 10%.

-Gatler multishot chances increased from 3%, 5%, 8% to 6%, 8%, 10%.

TWEAKS

-Improvements to teleport effects used by time reverse, stranded creeps, and Tele-Portals.

-Slightly increased overall environmental light brightness.

-More tips added.

-All tips can be viewed from the last page of the “how to play” menu.

-Non-English text update.

-Added “Weird Creep” warning during setup phase. Does not trigger for completed maps.

-Tweaks to TAA to hopefully reduce some screen ghosting.

FIXES

-Fixed path preview lines updating more than needed.

-Fixed Toxic Launcher and Pulser Multi-shot values being swapped.

-Fixed Brian not blocking line of sight for friendly turrets.

-Fixed beam tip distortion effect rendering through everything.

-Fixed structure button swapping sometimes triggering when the mouse was off button.

-Fixed a few type-0s.