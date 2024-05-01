No Creeps Were Harmed TD: Ascension 0.8.0!

Beware of the HUSTLER, a new boss that can hasten fellow creeps! Entangle with 4 new maps, which include the TELE-PORTAL? All new powerful artifacts, tweaks, fixes and more! Enjoy!
NEW MAPS
Ascend: A tall map of sections stepping upward.
Binary: Two halves connected only with portals.
Phase: Shift creeps between two vertical levels, and back again.
Shunt: A new randomized map littered with wormholes.
NEW CREEPS
Hustler: A bossy shielded creep that cracks the whip on other near by creeps, causing them to run with a bit more hustle. Other boss creeps are immune to the Hustlers criticism. Spawns pissed off offspring when killed.
NEW MAP FEATURE
Tele-Portal: Creeps that pass through the Tele-Portal are instantly transported to the opposite side. The cake is a lie!
NEW ARTIFACT PROPERTIES
-Blaster: Zap Cloud On Hit.
-Artillery: Plasma Volley On Hit.
-Splatter Gun: Poison On Hit.
-Beam Emitter: Inferno Cloud On Hit.
-Ground Pounder: Toxic Cloud On Hit.
-Ranger Turret: Missile Volley On Hit.
-Gatler: Boost Self On Fire (damage).
-Pulser: Plasma Volley On Hit.
-Laser Gate: Inferno Cloud On Hit.
-SRM Launcher: Zap Cloud On Hit.
-Mini You: Instant Reload.
-Toxic Launcher: Toxic Volley On Hit.
-Snap Trap: Instant Reload.
-Chain Bolter: Arc Extender.
-Flame Turbine: Inferno Cloud On Hit.
-Brain: Brian's Rage On Hit.
ARTIFACT TUNING
-Brain multishot chances increased from 4%, 6%, 8% to 6%, 8%, 10%.
-Gatler multishot chances increased from 3%, 5%, 8% to 6%, 8%, 10%.
TWEAKS
-Improvements to teleport effects used by time reverse, stranded creeps, and Tele-Portals.
-Slightly increased overall environmental light brightness.
-More tips added.
-All tips can be viewed from the last page of the “how to play” menu.
-Non-English text update.
-Added “Weird Creep” warning during setup phase. Does not trigger for completed maps.
-Tweaks to TAA to hopefully reduce some screen ghosting.
FIXES
-Fixed path preview lines updating more than needed.
-Fixed Toxic Launcher and Pulser Multi-shot values being swapped.
-Fixed Brian not blocking line of sight for friendly turrets.
-Fixed beam tip distortion effect rendering through everything.
-Fixed structure button swapping sometimes triggering when the mouse was off button.
-Fixed a few type-0s.
