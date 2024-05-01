Patch 1.13

Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug where Majika would start talking about the notebook 2 days after the Quest was done
- Misasa will no longer consider herself her own best friend
- Fixed a bug where the poison from the Spider Queen's venom bite was not resistable
- Made a change to the Bandit King Encounter Trigger, to make it more reliable
- Made some adjustments to NPC AI, which should make the the Angel behave more reliably
Gameplay Changes:
- Replaced "Run From Death" in Misasa's Skill Tree with "Technique Over Strength", which adds 30% of Dexterity to PAB. Level Requirement for it is LVL. 12
- Decoy is now Immune against negative statuseffects
-
Quality of Life:
- Because right mouse click would also cancel movement, the camera drag function during battle has been move from holding right mouse button to holding middle mouse button
- Continuing text for events is now set to pressing space by default. This is so that players don't accidentally continue the text without reading it. You can change the keybinding in the keybinding-settings or can even set it back to continue on any key press
- Added a confirmation popup when buying drinks for everyone in case of a missclick
Misc:
- Improved performance when showing movement range of units with extreme high movements
Changed files in this update