Hotfix v1.0.0f1

Build 14234550 · Last edited 1 May 2024

Hello everyone! Thanks for playing version 1.0.0 and for all your reports and feedback. We've released our first hotfix post-launch and will continue to roll out more. Here's what we've addressed:

Added an "Disable Operator Dialog" option in the Interface Options.

Introduced a popup on the Main Menu explaining how to unlock the Garage.

Fixed missing sprites for the Advanced Lever.

Updated several missing translations.

Improved the drill generation algorithm to prevent drills from spawning too close to walls, which could trap players.

Resolved an issue that prevented health regeneration upgrades from working correctly at low levels.

Corrected a display bug related to the Killer Queen special of the Detonator.

Fixed a bug where the Count Catalyst upgrade of the Cleaver would reset its timer upon ranking up.

Addressed a bug preventing completion of the Bombard Mastery 4.

Resolved an issue in the New Game UI that locked users out from selecting Evolution levels for maps.

Fixed multiple issues related to the Upgrade Selection and Cursed Upgrade Selection screens.

Addressed display issues where some elements did not change language correctly.

have this complementary gif in the middle of all this text

Balancing changes:

Changed the targeting method of the Gatling Gun from cone targeting to circle targeting.

Reduced the Poison Drone's charge cost per second by 25%.

Thank you all for your ongoing support of Swarm Grinder. Please continue to send us your feedback and any issues you encounter. We're committed to resolving them as swiftly as possible.

And for those who have good things to say, don't be shy (winky face)

Looking forward to the next update, cheers!