Atlantic Update 0.28.1.0

Thanks again for being a great community and being really positive about making this a great game! We've added the Castle and Heinkel He 177 Greif based on community requests and we have more ships and planes coming that have been requested by the community. Remember your feedback has been invaluable in shaping Victory At Sea Atlantic, and we're committed to continuing this dialogue. Keep those suggestions coming, we're listening! We are pleased to announce that the latest update is here. If you check below there are a lot of different updates based on your feedback.

Gameplay:

Added the Castle-class corvette.

Added the Heinkel He 177 Greif level bomber.

Increased CAP size for carriers and airfields with fewer fighter flights.

Airfields will not attempt to launch fighters against overwhelmingly superior enemy squadrons.

Fighters will not attempt to engage targets over enemy territory unless ordered to do so.

Reduced the default spotter range for new ships and airfields.

Added option to skip all tutorials on a new campaign.

Added descriptions to the different difficulty levels.

Added a toggleable automatic resupply feature for patrolling fleets.

Resupplying landing craft takes time, and requires enlisted personnel.

More landing craft are lost during landing operations.

Forces cannot automatically retreat from combat when aircraft are still in enemy AA range.

Frigates and destroyer escorts are available to commission in shipyards.

Added current construction information to shipyard and airfield counter tooltips.

Allowed issuing orders on the minimap when in first person view.

Allowed queueing of turn and depth change commands during combat.

Allowed assignment of control groups using ctrl + number keys.

Prevented simultaneous panning and zooming on the minimap.

Axis fleets will avoid routing through the English Channel when possible.

Adjsuted ship and aircraft steering response to a direction change.

Adjusted objective completion criteria for infrastructure destruction.

Grumman F6F Hellcats will not carry torpedoes unless assigned to do so by the player.

Visuals:

Added an option to toggle off motion blur.

Updated minimap last known position markers.

Bug fixes: