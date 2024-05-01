 Skip to content

Open Mod update for 1 May 2024

Open Mod 2024.2.08 [1-May-2024]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

-fixed a game breaking issue where changes made in the new pre-game lobby screen, such as game mode change or map change would not take effect

Added/Changed:

