Changelog - alpha_0.12.0

📄 General Info
Thanks to your feedback I was able to fix A LOT of bugs! This version should already feel way more polished, also I added a few new things to the game. As always, feel free to test everything! Version alpha_0.12.0 should be one of the last versions with major bugs, hopefully.
✨ What’s New?
- credits now show names of those who already participated in playtesting (THANKS!)
- we already have a special “gift” on our mind to thank you properly!! (more on that in the near future)
- added sand tiles
- added descriptions for all buildings (all languages except for Russiand & Simpl. Chinese)
- non-elevated tiles (= those one level above water) can now be deleted by holding the mouse button, while elevated tiles have to be erased via single mouse click
- the single mouse click is needed to ensure that no tile behind the selected tile gets deleted, that’s an okay-ish compromise imo
- selected options are now automatically saved
- added an option for toggling the Tilt-Shift blur effect
- added detection for terrain type on screen to adjust environment sound in a very detailed way
✅ Bugs Fixed / Changes
- main menu now has the same post-processing as the ingame scene
- drastically reduced the amount of used materials which should improve performance, especially for bigger islands
- moved quick island generation to Ctrl + G (please do not use it to casually restart your island)
- fixed bug where buildings would be instantly placed when leaving pause menu via button click
- fixed bug where buildings would persist after leaving the game scene
- fixed bug where spamming left click would ignore the placement check (may still occur if you spam very heavily tho)
- fixed bug where barn would not correspond accordingly to placement input
- fixed fence colliders
- fixed bug where buildings didn't check for tile elevation when being placed
- fixed bug where multiple tile outlines would go invisible after switch the selected building to another building
- fixed bug where buildingUI didn’t render on top of everything
- fixed bug where assets could be placed in-between tiles
- fixed bug where buildings scaled wrongly when being spammed
- improved tile surface detection
- fixed bug where asset info panel didn't always close
⚠️ Known bugs or issues with this version
- no assets for EDIT_MODE implemented yet (will follow soon!)
- when exiting the EDIT_MODE, camera jumps slightly away
- no icons in the building menu (will follow soon!)
- rails & paths are not working on higher elevations
- paths are not visually adjusted to the new tiles
- holding down the mouse on an elevated tile while painting makes it glitch at the spot (only a visual bug)
- translations may look weird, because I mass-translated them with an AI (if you find a weird text (in any language!), please reach out to me!)
Changed files in this update