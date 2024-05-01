 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Calm Cove [Playtest] update for 1 May 2024

Changelog - alpha_0.12.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14234446 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

📄 General Info

Thanks to your feedback I was able to fix A LOT of bugs! This version should already feel way more polished, also I added a few new things to the game. As always, feel free to test everything! Version alpha_0.12.0 should be one of the last versions with major bugs, hopefully.

✨ What’s New?

  • credits now show names of those who already participated in playtesting (THANKS!)
  • we already have a special “gift” on our mind to thank you properly!! (more on that in the near future)
  • added sand tiles
  • added descriptions for all buildings (all languages except for Russiand & Simpl. Chinese)
  • non-elevated tiles (= those one level above water) can now be deleted by holding the mouse button, while elevated tiles have to be erased via single mouse click
  • the single mouse click is needed to ensure that no tile behind the selected tile gets deleted, that’s an okay-ish compromise imo
  • selected options are now automatically saved
  • added an option for toggling the Tilt-Shift blur effect
  • added detection for terrain type on screen to adjust environment sound in a very detailed way

✅ Bugs Fixed / Changes

  • main menu now has the same post-processing as the ingame scene
  • drastically reduced the amount of used materials which should improve performance, especially for bigger islands
  • moved quick island generation to Ctrl + G (please do not use it to casually restart your island)
  • fixed bug where buildings would be instantly placed when leaving pause menu via button click
  • fixed bug where buildings would persist after leaving the game scene
  • fixed bug where spamming left click would ignore the placement check (may still occur if you spam very heavily tho)
  • fixed bug where barn would not correspond accordingly to placement input
  • fixed fence colliders
  • fixed bug where buildings didn't check for tile elevation when being placed
  • fixed bug where multiple tile outlines would go invisible after switch the selected building to another building
  • fixed bug where buildingUI didn’t render on top of everything
  • fixed bug where assets could be placed in-between tiles
  • fixed bug where buildings scaled wrongly when being spammed
  • improved tile surface detection
  • fixed bug where asset info panel didn't always close

⚠️ Known bugs or issues with this version

  • no assets for EDIT_MODE implemented yet (will follow soon!)
  • when exiting the EDIT_MODE, camera jumps slightly away
  • no icons in the building menu (will follow soon!)
  • rails & paths are not working on higher elevations
  • paths are not visually adjusted to the new tiles
  • holding down the mouse on an elevated tile while painting makes it glitch at the spot (only a visual bug)
  • translations may look weird, because I mass-translated them with an AI (if you find a weird text (in any language!), please reach out to me!)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2967841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link