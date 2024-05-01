Changelog - alpha_0.12.0

📄 General Info

Thanks to your feedback I was able to fix A LOT of bugs! This version should already feel way more polished, also I added a few new things to the game. As always, feel free to test everything! Version alpha_0.12.0 should be one of the last versions with major bugs, hopefully.

✨ What’s New?

credits now show names of those who already participated in playtesting (THANKS!)

we already have a special “gift” on our mind to thank you properly!! (more on that in the near future)

added sand tiles

added descriptions for all buildings (all languages except for Russiand & Simpl. Chinese)

non-elevated tiles (= those one level above water) can now be deleted by holding the mouse button, while elevated tiles have to be erased via single mouse click

the single mouse click is needed to ensure that no tile behind the selected tile gets deleted, that’s an okay-ish compromise imo

selected options are now automatically saved

added an option for toggling the Tilt-Shift blur effect

added detection for terrain type on screen to adjust environment sound in a very detailed way

✅ Bugs Fixed / Changes

main menu now has the same post-processing as the ingame scene

drastically reduced the amount of used materials which should improve performance, especially for bigger islands

moved quick island generation to Ctrl + G (please do not use it to casually restart your island)

fixed bug where buildings would be instantly placed when leaving pause menu via button click

fixed bug where buildings would persist after leaving the game scene

fixed bug where spamming left click would ignore the placement check (may still occur if you spam very heavily tho)

fixed bug where barn would not correspond accordingly to placement input

fixed fence colliders

fixed bug where buildings didn't check for tile elevation when being placed

fixed bug where multiple tile outlines would go invisible after switch the selected building to another building

fixed bug where buildingUI didn’t render on top of everything

fixed bug where assets could be placed in-between tiles

fixed bug where buildings scaled wrongly when being spammed

improved tile surface detection

fixed bug where asset info panel didn't always close

⚠️ Known bugs or issues with this version