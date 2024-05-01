Terrordrome Reign of the Legends Development Update: May 2024

Hello again everyone to May's Development update, today we will be informing you about where we are at during this development period.

Invisibleman is out and is playable right now!



That's right the final character in the roster is finally completed!

but not only Invisible man was released during this latest patch, also we release the last of our stages being The Greenhouse and Dr West's Laboratory, this update includes every character and stage we plan to release in 1.0 which is a huge milestone we have achieved as it's rare for an indie fighting game to have this many characters and stages before or during release and we couldn't be prouder to achieve this goal.

Arcade Stories







As you can see we have been very busy right now since last month as we have now completed the arcade stories for Frankenstein, Sasquatch, Alex Van Helsing, Neverman and BloodyMary which means we're almost already halfway there to completing the arcade stories for the entire roster, we plan to work on The Lady in White's next.

What we plan to do during our last push before release

As you can tell apart from Arcade stories all content in this game has been added with the latest update.

Once we finish all the arcade stories we will be polishing up more of the stages, adding more NPCs, assets and lighting to stages that are a little bit more in need.

We will be bug testing throughout development whilst working on these changes and then we will finally be exiting early access.

We thank everyone for sticking with us on this journey as we are seeing the end is close by the latter half of 2024.

thank you for reading