Hotfix #2 is Now Live.

Hi, there!

Today's hotfix includes a minor fix in an item description.

Fixes

[spoiler]The item description for "An Old Newspaper Piece" you can obtain in Scene #1 has been modified.

The change has been made to prevent potential misinterpretation of a certain number appearing in the item description.[/spoiler]

Thank you all for playing Eye of Nollyn.

As always, all feedback and support in any form you provide is greatly appreciated.

Please feel free to contact me if you have any problems or needs while playing the game.

logicdefiner1997@gmail.com

https://twitter.com/SlaterChae1