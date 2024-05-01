Patch 2.38 - Six New Spells and buffs

Share · View all patches · Build 14234370 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hotfix: Patch v2.38

Bugfixes:

MagnaFlare no longer anchors on projectile hit

Harrier with Spellpower no longer stuns, dmg display number fixed

Fixed a bug in training mode where opening/closing deckbuilder would cause errors occasionally (that old Queen training bug @windfall had)

Patch v2.37

New Spells:

Collapse - pull to center in a wide column

InfinityBeam - shoot a laser, on hit teleport to a random tile and recast (yes, infinite times)

Harrier - non-lethal 5 shots

MagnaFlare - fire a shot that teleports target to random tiles, prioritizes Flame tiles

Miasma - hit 4 back center tiles and Poison

Whiplash - hits in a hook shape, bonus dmg at tip

Balance Changes:

Dreadwyrm - w1 - recovery 24f->22f

Dreadwyrm - w2 - recovery 13f->12f

Harissa - w1 - recovery 17f->16f

Harissa - w2 - recovery 15f->14f

Neera - w1 - recovery 26f->25f

Neera - w2 - dmg 1->2

Compactor - dmg 8->10, recovery 32f->26f

Crackroots - all hitboxes now come out at the same time, startup 14f->15f

Earthquake - dmg 6->7

Escalation - shot interval 6f->5f

Flurry - recovery 10f->6f

FreezerBurn - overall a bit faster

Glitter - tiles 10->11

HyperBeam - recovery 44f->40f

Innervate - mana cost 5->4

Knife - dmg 3->4

Lasso - dmg 1->2, travel time 18f->17f

PowerDrain - dmg 4->5, startup 9f->7f

PunchCannon - dmg 7->9

QuadClaws - startup 10f->7f

Reaper - recovery 8f->6f

Rocket - mana 2->1, recovery 18f->22f

Sacrifire - dmg 9->12

Salvo - recovery 30f->26f

Snowfall - dmg 4->5

Starfield - hitbox duration 4f->2f (to reduce multihits during movement)

StepBlaze - now has a 1x1 hitbox that deals 6 dmg

Strangle - dmg 3->4

Sweeper - recovery 30f>28f

Tremor - dmg 6->7, recovery 16f->15f

TriThunder - now always hits 3 tiles even during stepslashes, interval 5f->3f

Vinepull - dmg 3->4, snare dmg 2->4 velocity 3->4

Volley - startup 8f->5f, dmg 6->7

Other:

Win/Loss stats are now tracked for custom and unrated matches, behind the scenes

Bugfixes:

Flame and poison damage no longer interrupt dodges

Going from Local to Learning no longer bugs the ui out

Spectator replays will now autosave