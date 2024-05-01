 Skip to content

MAJOR Duelists of Eden update for 1 May 2024

Patch 2.38 - Six New Spells and buffs

Patch 2.38 - Six New Spells and buffs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix: Patch v2.38

Bugfixes:
MagnaFlare no longer anchors on projectile hit
Harrier with Spellpower no longer stuns, dmg display number fixed
Fixed a bug in training mode where opening/closing deckbuilder would cause errors occasionally (that old Queen training bug @windfall had)

Patch v2.37

New Spells:
Collapse - pull to center in a wide column
InfinityBeam - shoot a laser, on hit teleport to a random tile and recast (yes, infinite times)
Harrier - non-lethal 5 shots
MagnaFlare - fire a shot that teleports target to random tiles, prioritizes Flame tiles
Miasma - hit 4 back center tiles and Poison
Whiplash - hits in a hook shape, bonus dmg at tip

Balance Changes:
Dreadwyrm - w1 - recovery 24f->22f
Dreadwyrm - w2 - recovery 13f->12f

Harissa - w1 - recovery 17f->16f
Harissa - w2 - recovery 15f->14f

Neera - w1 - recovery 26f->25f
Neera - w2 - dmg 1->2

Compactor - dmg 8->10, recovery 32f->26f
Crackroots - all hitboxes now come out at the same time, startup 14f->15f
Earthquake - dmg 6->7
Escalation - shot interval 6f->5f
Flurry - recovery 10f->6f
FreezerBurn - overall a bit faster
Glitter - tiles 10->11
HyperBeam - recovery 44f->40f
Innervate - mana cost 5->4
Knife - dmg 3->4
Lasso - dmg 1->2, travel time 18f->17f
PowerDrain - dmg 4->5, startup 9f->7f
PunchCannon - dmg 7->9
QuadClaws - startup 10f->7f
Reaper - recovery 8f->6f
Rocket - mana 2->1, recovery 18f->22f
Sacrifire - dmg 9->12
Salvo - recovery 30f->26f
Snowfall - dmg 4->5
Starfield - hitbox duration 4f->2f (to reduce multihits during movement)
StepBlaze - now has a 1x1 hitbox that deals 6 dmg
Strangle - dmg 3->4
Sweeper - recovery 30f>28f
Tremor - dmg 6->7, recovery 16f->15f
TriThunder - now always hits 3 tiles even during stepslashes, interval 5f->3f
Vinepull - dmg 3->4, snare dmg 2->4 velocity 3->4
Volley - startup 8f->5f, dmg 6->7

Other:
Win/Loss stats are now tracked for custom and unrated matches, behind the scenes

Bugfixes:
Flame and poison damage no longer interrupt dodges
Going from Local to Learning no longer bugs the ui out
Spectator replays will now autosave

