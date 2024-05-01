Justinian (V0.12) Version

Summary

Multiple Bug Fixes

Performance Improvements

Stabilization

Approval Balancing

Some Map Animations

Court Room Visuals

Archive System

Seasoning and Regioning

Riverfall Map

Building Mechanics

Version Details

Debug lines removed to improve Steam performance.

Buildings sources are changed to fit with our new systems.

Map animations such as rivers and forest winds are added.

Map rules are improved to prepare Seasons and Draughts.

New Region system is implemented to further needs on Seasoning and Exploration.

Archive System implemented and prepared to work. Interface is not yet designed, thus will not be shown yet.

Bridges are removed temporarily.

Tutorial stuck bug is fixed.

Dialogue Box, bug fixed.

Map tile variations are implemented to the engine.

Map rules improved to have variations to show seasons and draughtness.

Riverfall Map designed but not yet finalized.

Resource bug fixed.

Building Upgrade mechanic is implemented.

Building Raze mechanic is implemented.

Approval System changed to improve balancing.

Resource System changed to improve optimization.

Historical Background:

Justinian I, also known as Justinian the Great, was the Eastern Roman emperor from 527 to 565.

His reign was marked by the ambitious but only partly realized renovatio imperii, or "restoration of the Empire". This ambition was expressed by the partial recovery of the territories of the defunct Western Roman Empire. His general, Belisarius, swiftly conquered the Vandal Kingdom in North Africa. Subsequently, Belisarius, Narses, and other generals conquered the Ostrogothic kingdom, restoring Dalmatia, Sicily, Italy, and Rome to the empire after more than half a century of rule by the Ostrogoths. The praetorian prefect Liberius reclaimed the south of the Iberian Peninsula, establishing the province of Spania. These campaigns re-established Roman control over the western Mediterranean, increasing the Empire's annual revenue by over a million solidi. During his reign, Justinian also subdued the Tzani, a people on the east coast of the Black Sea that had never been under Roman rule before. He engaged the Sasanian Empire in the east during Kavad I's reign, and later again during Khosrow I's reign; this second conflict was partially initiated due to his ambitions in the west.

A still more resonant aspect of his legacy was the uniform rewriting of Roman law, the Corpus Juris Civilis, which is still the basis of civil law in many modern states. His reign also marked a blossoming of Eastern Roman (Byzantine) culture, and his building program yielded works such as the Hagia Sophia.

More about Justinian