Starground Alpha v6.3.0 Released

v6.3.0 of Starground is now up! This version includes a multitude of QOL and UI improvements, alongside full support for Steam multiplayer. A new building called the Vault also makes its entrance, which can hold up to 10,000 items!

As with any new introduction like this, issues are likely to arise, so let me know if issues happen with Steam!

Additions

Added Steam multiplayer, allowing friends to connect through Steam

Added french to the languages menu (big thanks to Xerinos!)

Added an option to set Steam lobby type

Added support for BBCode in player usernames

Added a label to the crafter UI to indicate the current recipe

Added categories in the crafter UI for recipes

Added item cost indicators that are displayed when actively building

Added Xerinos and Samuel to the translators credits

Added SomePerson to the alpha testers credits

Added the ability to rename chests

Added labels to chests that appear when renamed

Added a right click icon when hovering over an interactable object

Added the vault (can hold huge stack sizes)

Added enemy corpses that spawn when they are killed

Added a temporary projectile attack to Dreadcap

Changes

Changed the multiplayer menu to so you can choose between Steam and manual connecting and hosting

Changed the appearance of the poison cloud shot by Dreadcap

Removed UPNP (it was stupid and also caused long load times)

Increased the maximum length for usernames to 100 characters

Made it so category buttons (like those in crafters and the building menu) now become highlighted when they are active

Improved the visuals of the multiplayer disconnect popup

Made it so loading a save during a multiplayer game is no longer allowed (caused too many issues)

Changed the style of tab containers to be inline with the other UI elements

Fixes