Test Branch Update (1.1.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 14234280 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 16:39:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

If you notice any bug or issue, please report it from the game or reply to this post.

New content/features

Added the possibility to exchange 2 weapons/grenades/shields for another item of the same type

Improvements

Added more details in the chapter restart reports

Improved the character markers

Added custom hips to the modding template

Updated community translations

Fixes

Fixed props blocking path in some generated maps

Fixed the progress not always correctly reset when restarting a chapter

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.