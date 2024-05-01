Test Branch Update (1.1.5)

Changelog
If you notice any bug or issue, please report it from the game or reply to this post.
New content/features
- Added the possibility to exchange 2 weapons/grenades/shields for another item of the same type
Improvements
- Added more details in the chapter restart reports
- Improved the character markers
- Added custom hips to the modding template
- Updated community translations
Fixes
- Fixed props blocking path in some generated maps
- Fixed the progress not always correctly reset when restarting a chapter
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch