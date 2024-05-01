 Skip to content

No Plan B update for 1 May 2024

Test Branch Update (1.1.5)

1 May 2024

Test Branch Update (1.1.5)

Build 14234280

Changelog

If you notice any bug or issue, please report it from the game or reply to this post.

New content/features

  • Added the possibility to exchange 2 weapons/grenades/shields for another item of the same type

Improvements

  • Added more details in the chapter restart reports
  • Improved the character markers
  • Added custom hips to the modding template
  • Updated community translations

Fixes

  • Fixed props blocking path in some generated maps
  • Fixed the progress not always correctly reset when restarting a chapter

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

Changed depots in test branch

Windows No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
macOS Depot 1269022
Linux Depot 1269023
