- Auto-aim on gamepad is now always on but can be disrupted by manually aiming (using the right axis).
- Auto-aim now also targets activatable bombs on the ground.
- Ice ghosts are now slightly slower.
- Storm sound volume has been decreased.
- Shop sell sound volume has been increased.
- Step traps now reset after a while.
- Healing rain spawns one more cloud and heals double the HP.
- Hitbox of the flame bullets has been slightly decreased.
- Added some missing translations.
- Bugfix: Portals didn't spawn properly since the last patch.
- Some minor bug fixes.
Soulknight Survivor update for 1 May 2024
Soulknight Survivor v.1.050
Patchnotes via Steam Community
