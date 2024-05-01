 Skip to content

Soulknight Survivor update for 1 May 2024

Soulknight Survivor v.1.050

Build 14234254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Auto-aim on gamepad is now always on but can be disrupted by manually aiming (using the right axis).
  • Auto-aim now also targets activatable bombs on the ground.
  • Ice ghosts are now slightly slower.
  • Storm sound volume has been decreased.
  • Shop sell sound volume has been increased.
  • Step traps now reset after a while.
  • Healing rain spawns one more cloud and heals double the HP.
  • Hitbox of the flame bullets has been slightly decreased.
  • Added some missing translations.
  • Bugfix: Portals didn't spawn properly since the last patch.
  • Some minor bug fixes.

