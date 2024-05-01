The release of the 2.0 update!



Greetings!

Today, May 1st - I want to inform you about the release of a major update that brings a lot of new content, fixes and improvements to the game!

The update was done for almost 3 months and a lot of effort and energy was spent, but it was worth it, because the game was very transformed and became better!

The game has a full-fledged voice acting of Maria and Katya, the role of these characters has been expanded and now they have a full-fledged place in the history of the game.

A charming girl and a streamer took part in the voiceover Giza, for which I thank her very much!

A dialogue system has also been added, now dialogues with all the characters will be conducted throughout the game, because more than 2 thousand words of text have been added to the game!



A save system has been implemented, now the game is saved once in the middle and you do not have to start the game again, you will see a save message during the game.

The entire visual part of the game has been expanded and refined, new points of interest have appeared, all locations and gameplay on them have been refined and improved, the audio component of the game has also been expanded, many new sounds have appeared.



New achievements have been added.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44181205/6c55a8b610c0dbfd72ad4388568f408c1c0a1c75.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44181205/eb3af427d18bc51a6026a92b49d831e5f1039f8a.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44181205/da878f34e118bd447e5ecfd9384c1ec45d14e94c.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44181205/d37de244059fd631b202f447f79b9889ee41a0a8.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44181205/2408b5ab2d628268c50c6936e0a3069016019d23.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44181205/a2f4322c1e4f015bbac880c0fa43728fd1d933a5.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44181205/2ab5d7851dd17bc35b9b7b970c5d1f89311cea9e.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44181205/b1c19a76a787dea1c90f4b1f106b7f488a617577.png)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44181205/2fb221e7568edd66bf36aadbeb78e77500f0eda6.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44181205/cee1468f4a1536cec11bc17cec6657782a758abc.png)[/url] The whole dynamics and pace of the game has been revised, movement has become faster and the whole game has become more dynamic and lively.

Interaction and interaction with the environment has been improved and has become intuitive and convenient



The second level of the game has been redesigned and supplemented, the mechanics with a change in the environment have been refined and improved, new notes have appeared and old ones have been added, new sections have also been added that did not exist before and one of which offers a new gameplay, movement through the level is now carried out by running.





The chase segment has been visually improved and shortened, now it is less dark and there are much fewer false paths and dead ends.

