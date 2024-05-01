 Skip to content

ダンジョンアーティファクト update for 1 May 2024

ver2.0.5 update contents

1 May 2024

ver2.0.5 update contents

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are pleased to announce the contents of the ver2.0.5 update of Dungeon Artifact.
We have added several features and fixed some bugs.

Additional Functions

Added the ability to make the mouse invisible and disabled during controller operation in the configuration.
Changed to allow simultaneous controller and keyboard operation.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug in which X was not initialized to 0 for cards that refer to the number of activations, such as Storm of Bullets, Piercing Shot, and Reincarnation.
Fixed a bug where the cost of Destroy Laser and Plasma Laser was 2 instead of 3

Card ability changes

Catastrophe: changed to cost 3=>2, “[Permanent] All damage to you and your enemies is doubled. [Activate] You can activate this card on your turn. Send this card on the field to the Graveyard.” Changed to ability.
Water Cutter: Damage changed to 7=>10.

