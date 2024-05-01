 Skip to content

Having a HARD Time update for 1 May 2024

Localization support for Brazillian Portuguese

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This minor patch includes a full translation for the Brazillian Portuguese language. Other than that, some typos have been fixed and a few improvements to the other translations have been made.

Going forward, future content will also be available in Brazillian Portuguese.
The game is currently still being translated to Chinese, but this will take some time before it's finished.

That's pretty much it for this patch. I'm still working hard on the next episode, which is coming along nicely, but still has a ways to go.

~ Quadruple-Q

