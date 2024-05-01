Additions
- Added a romantic action to ask other people about their reproductive abilities
Improvements
- Improved occasions that the Clean Everything action displays on
- Lower the chance of people visiting residential lots further
- Made it likelier for family members to visit each other
- Allow disabling controls hints through the in-game hint about them
- The pregnancy ability and voice style is now randomized when a baby is born, rather than selectable by the player
- Cleaned up the relationships tooltip
- Include the lot type and lot's covered areas as a tag when uploading a lot to the Steam workshop
- Made babies gain communication skill even when someone else initiated an interaction with them
- Increased the speed of reading skill gain again
- Made babies gain communication skill when being helped with actions
Fixes
- Fixed being able to view art through walls
- Fixed a rare exception when pathfinding to the current location
- Fixed the credits menu not being gamepad scrollable
- Fixed babies being unable to put down items if the only available parent object is on another floor
- Fixed babies trying to follow adults who are on different floors
- Fixed being unable to switch the viewed floor while following a person with the camera
- Fixed the new bee particle being able to go through walls
API
- Shortened the game's log message prefix by removing the date and shortening the log level to its initial
