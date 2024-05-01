 Skip to content

Tiny Life update for 1 May 2024

0.41.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14233959 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions

  • Added a romantic action to ask other people about their reproductive abilities

Improvements

  • Improved occasions that the Clean Everything action displays on
  • Lower the chance of people visiting residential lots further
  • Made it likelier for family members to visit each other
  • Allow disabling controls hints through the in-game hint about them
  • The pregnancy ability and voice style is now randomized when a baby is born, rather than selectable by the player
  • Cleaned up the relationships tooltip
  • Include the lot type and lot's covered areas as a tag when uploading a lot to the Steam workshop
  • Made babies gain communication skill even when someone else initiated an interaction with them
  • Increased the speed of reading skill gain again
  • Made babies gain communication skill when being helped with actions

Fixes

  • Fixed being able to view art through walls
  • Fixed a rare exception when pathfinding to the current location
  • Fixed the credits menu not being gamepad scrollable
  • Fixed babies being unable to put down items if the only available parent object is on another floor
  • Fixed babies trying to follow adults who are on different floors
  • Fixed being unable to switch the viewed floor while following a person with the camera
  • Fixed the new bee particle being able to go through walls

API

  • Shortened the game's log message prefix by removing the date and shortening the log level to its initial

Changed files in this update

