Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 1 May 2024

Update v1.10.2

Update v1.10.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Rune visuals and added categories:
    -- Vague: Rune can have all varieties of Professions or Damage Types
    -- Clear-cut: only one Rune exists that affects a specific Damage Type or Profession
    -- Profession: Rune can have all varieties of Professions
    -- Damage Type: Rune can have all varieties of Damage Types
  • Added new Runes to the Rune Circle:
    -- Mend: Healing increases by X% (Defensive, Vague, All Tiers)
    -- Armageddon: Add X% chance to activate Battlerunes (Offensive, Clear-cut, T1-3)
    -- Fear of the Dark: Dark damage has a X% chance to apply fear (Offensive, Clear-cut, T1-3)
    -- Horror: UNIQUE. If the target has more than 5 stacks of fear, deal X% INT damage per second (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)
    -- High Voltage: UNIQUE. When shocking a target, has a 20(40)% chance to also apply bleed (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)
    -- Conductor: UNIQUE. Shocked targets take 20(40)% increased thunder damage (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)
    -- Holy Fire: UNIQUE. Holy damage has a 50(100)% chance to burn the target (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)
    -- Frostfire: UNIQUE. Frozen targets take 30(60)% increased fire damage (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)
    -- Vengeance: UNIQUE. Upon blocking, the attacker receives 50(100)% of the negated damage (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)
    -- Parabellum: UNIQUE. Cannon balls have a 20(40)% chance to penetrate the target (Offensive, Clear-Cut, T3)
  • 'Kugelblitz' will now also be attracted by 'Ring of Thunder'
  • 'Blizzard' now has an additional +10% chance to apply the 'Frozen' debuff
  • Fixed some issues with animations in the Battle UI buttons
  • Fixed some visual issues with buff animations
  • Fixed a bug where Fatality: Freeze and Fatality: Shock would not work
  • Fixed a bug where Kugelblitz would affect the own frontline with the initial hit
  • Fixed a visual bug where locked Recruits were displayed with the wrong stats
  • Fixed a bug where additional debuff chance from secondary stats was not applied correctly
  • Fixed a bug where attacks with multiple target gained an increased chance to apply debuffs (e.g. Phoenix)

