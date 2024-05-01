Terra Invicta Build 0.4.26

Hello again everyone! This is a medium-sized patch for 0.4 that updates all our translations for the new content, fixes some crashes and other bugs, and addresses some balance issues players have reported. We've got bigger updates in the works, but those will take more time to prepare. Keep an eye on our beta and validation branches if you want to be the first to play (and possibly break) the latest features!

Patch notes:

Localization

All translations updated to build 0.4.14. This covers almost all of the new text in 0.4 builds.

Gameplay / Content

You may now cancel repair and resupply operations in progress, and a portion of ships will be repaired/resupplied, and the rest of the cost refunded. They are ordered by quickest job to the longest job to fix, which maximizes the number of ships that can get back in action. A few UI adjustments to support this.

Added comet Pons Brooks to Full Solar System, removed Kowal 2, which doesn't really come into the inner system. Added to Medium Solar System, removed Tempel 2, which stays outside Mars.

Balance

Clamped strength of pop-scaled event effects to 2x the configured effect. This should reduce the hit to very small nations from wave of fear and similar events

Balance pass to tone down t3 alien missiles

The GDP size modifier on various missions no longer uses the economy score but is instead a separate variable that uses the 0.3 builds power (^.33) instead of the new economy scaling (^.35). This power can be modded in TIGlobalConfig.

Officers will now only promote in combats where at least one ship or hab module was destroyed. Anti-farming measure.

Officer promotion chances will be modified by how lopsided a combat is; the more powerful side will have lower chances of promotion while the underdog will get a bonus. #4342

All antimatter module granting projects, save those that grant the endgame amat drives, will now grant sufficient antimatter stockpiles to build at least one of the developed object (assuming I did the math right).

Remove redundant photonic computing prereq for quantum computing. Add advanced neural networks prereq in its place.

component armor now reduces internal damage by 25% sted 50% and is immune to being damaged or destroyed as a module (because it's spread throughout the ship).

added First Nation claim on Kamchatka

added North Ural region to that claimed by Great Europa

renamed South Peru breakaway Qullana Suyu Marka and gave it some more claims upon trigger. Thanks for suggestion Discord

adjusted down max armor allowed on ships. Added utility module, Armor Struts, that doubles allowed amount.

reduce 40mm cannon ammo to 2000

increased hybrid armor density a little

small reduction in max targeting range for smaller alien lasers

added backer hab site

Limited occupation gain from one army to 10% per day sted 15

flattened scaling of region population/size adjustment effect on occupation speed

Performance

CometController.DoNotDisplay optimization : do not display when zoomed into the surface of a space body that isn't a comet itself

performance / added per frame caching of a ship's functional utility modules, fix issues with too many refreshes of operations bar. Was causing significant slowdowns when a large fleet was selected.

Opening options menu during combat autoresolve will pause autoresolve coroutine

HumanHabPlanner.ManageProspectGoals() optimization : just use an arbitrary hab schematic for comparison. Not necessary to compute the perfect had schematic for each site, it makes no real difference for this decision.

4319 - removed update from savemenucontroller because JL is a real terror about using Update() when it isn't required

UI

A tech that unlocks new space bodies for exploration will show a probe all button in the tech alert UI that works just like the one in the intel space bodies tab.

Lasers will now show armor pen at 200/400/600 km

hab module tooltip in construction UI will always show base resource cost

combat damage values will show an extra decimal place to account for particle weapon damage

AI

AdjustPerceivedEnemyFleetStrengthFactor() adjustment : capped the maximum ratio to 2. Should prevent AI from being scared into utter submission.

took a crack at reducing AI overuse of crackdown and purge in early turns (focus fire AI only)

AI: alien AI will limit how much exotics it uses for armoring ships so it doesn't overspend. Other changes to armoring calculation, including trying to maintain combat acceleration.

adjust AI priority behavior when cohesion = 0 and when cohesion is otherwise very low during wartime

badly damaged army AI trying to go home to heal won't go into region with enemy armies

Combat AI

Ships now take into account how long it will take them to rotate before beginning evasive maneuvers

Adjusted target engagement velocity

Fixed AI being overly avoidant

Fixed AI charging off into the aether

A

Fixed Texture2D memory leak when cursor image was switched in the UI. This could rapidly inflate memory use when using AI control for ships in combat and we believe it is the cause some end-of-combat crashes that have been recently reported.

fix #4336, crash when looking at fleet operations entry in codex

nullcheck UI icon to prevent a nonreproducible crash found in internal testing

fix crash when trying to loading game during combat autoresolve

Bugfix #4327: Preventing crash when fleets attempt a microthrust transfer to something in its own (or very near) orbit, as the needed alignment will never occur. These transfers are better solved with orbit phasing.

Fix a crash when a fleet bombards a landed fleet in the outback (that isn't at a hab)

0.4.18 save repair for div/0 education error fixed in 0.4.19

B

fix missing helium 3 mine 2d icon

SingleFleetOperation() bugfix : do not run if fleet is in transfer

TISpaceFleetState.CreateAtRunTime() bugfix : set fleetTrajectoryData.initialDeltaV_mps based on origin fleet data. Not doing this can result in split fleet having 0 deltaV.

fix errors in particle weapon damage calculation. They should be stronger now.

fix bugged viceroy influence calculation

Fix missing adjacency between Jeddah and Buraydah regions

Fixed a bug where AI ships were not properly reengaging combat

AI: PackingDecision.GetChoices() bugfix : use ProspectivePower() for all modules.

AI: PowerDecision.Decide() bugfix : use ProspectivePower() for all modules.

fix missing tail armor slot on alien cruisers.

Fix AI logic error on using particle point defenses, other adjustments to PD weapon selection.

fix logic errors in occupation code.

Fixed combat AI Manuevering bugs

C