Weekly Update | New Pilot & Bug Fixes

New Pilot -

Introducing this week's special new hire—The Hermit - Suzaku!

Suzaku is a mysterious Treant from the East, and the prism she holds can open a shop in another dimension.

Inherent Talent - The Prism: After elite battles, gain Shop from Another Dimension (Call for Support): Items from other spaceships on sale.

*The Hermit - Suzaku will be unlocked at Level 55.

Bug Fixes -

Fixed an issue in Custom Mode where disabling after-battle Star Coin rewards would cause the talent of Deceiver - Nami to malfunction.

Fixed an issue caused by updates to the Seed System where Treasures like the Planning Document could appear in the last galaxy.

Here comes a pilot who could take advantage of both Spaceships! Looking forward to seeing various fun combinations from you guys! What would this pilot be like when the third Spaceship arrives?

