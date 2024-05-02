Patch 1.2.5.1

Calling all War Mages!
A new update is coming to Orcs Must Die! 3 –
The update will include:
- Crossplay between Steam and Epic Games Store players.
- OMD!3 EGS/Steam Patch Live: May 2, at 10:00 AM CST
- Orcs Must Die! 3 will be free to download between May 2 until May 9 on Epic Games Store.
Patch Notes:
Update 1.2.5.1
- Miscellaneous crashes have been addressed and fixed.
- Crossplay is active between Steam and Epic players and works for hosting and joining lobby games.
- Steam and Epic players can also link their accounts. This enables friend invites via platform overlays. This is optional for players who wish to play with friends across Steam and EGS!
- To link your account, go to "options" and click "yes" for "link external accounts".
[list=i]* This will require a restarting of the game, at which point you can follow the onscreen instructions from the account you are linking.
Thank you for your continued support!
Changed files in this update