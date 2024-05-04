v1.3 - Tourism Update!

**Hello Mayors,

Our team was hard at work and so our biggest and final content update is finally here!**

We have;

New Resource (Tourism)

Custom Game Mode

New Buildings

New Festivals

New Disasters

Balance Changes

Initial Deck Management Improvements

Star Quest Changes

Translation Improvement

A New Ending!

How does Tourism work?

It is our third Bonus Resource after Industry and Education and it usually increases via expensive buildings like Casinos and decreases whenever a disaster happens.

Tourism is mostly about Money management (sell your resources to go above your maximum Money or play action cards that leverage long term effects) and Safety management as you need to keep disasters away to keep your City tour-able!

Office Buildings for Bonus Resources

To improve your chances of managing an extra resource that you've unlocked, now you get an Office Building for that specific resource.

This building creates a random, resource related card, giving you more options than your initial unlocks. Make sure to place them and get your new cards!

Custom Mode is Here

Choose your own parameters and play on your own rules! You can change base rules of the game such as; Red Alert Count, Map Size, Starting Money, Trouble-Meter length...

You won't be gaining Votes on this mode for Meta-Progression (of course) but you can create your own challenges for fun!

More Deck Control

We've heard that you want more control over your Starting Deck.

Now, through Days 4-5-6-7, you'll be able to "choose 1 of 3 cards" from Water - Electricty - Safety - Environment resources, in that order.

We've also added an Action Card to the initial deck that destroys other cards, so you can get rid of even more cards that you no longer use.

With these additions, now in Cardobard Town;

You get to choose 7 Cards in the first 7 Days of the game

Have access to consistent Card removal

Modify your deck further via in-game events

While we know it's not a complete deck-builder feature; Cardboard Town is not primarly a deck-builder but rather a city-building game with cards. So we hope this will satisfy your deck-building feeling needs a little!

Star Quest Reworks

Since now we have three different Bonus Resources, it's time to pick a card!

Instead of giving you a random Resource Quest Card, at the end of 3-Star Quest you get to choose the card yourself.

Also;

We've removed "have N resources above X" quests from the 4-Star Quest pool. These still exist in lower Stars, but the fourth tier was really taxing so we've swapped it with "Reach 400 Population"

5-Star Quest Population Requirement 600 -> 500 to let you help finish the game faster.

Balance Changes

It's not a real patch if we didn't make the game a little easier. Ah, you should've seen the earlier days when no one was able to finish the game... But as we grow more popular, we have to adjust to non-genre people as well and keep challenging aspects in our Game Modes.

Founders Festival now gives an additional Festival at the end of it, instead of a Disaster.

All Disasters in the game now last shorter.

Starting Deck reduced by 2 Cards (-1 House, -1 Clinic)

As our team members are sailing away to new adventures and we feel we've improved the game to a stable and satisfying version, we're not planning any major content updates in the future.

Thank you so much for supporting Cardboard Town for over a year and we hope you've liked all the updates and content we've added to the game over this this period, from new cards to features such as the Leader-board.

Good luck and have fun discovering the new cards!