Semi-Trailer - Update



Note: The next update will be a big optimization patch.

Bugfixes:

fix - ~~Manual clutch not working ~~ Still broken, will try to fix it as fast as I can

fix - All wheel drive switch not working properly (thanks to Vemsvims)

fix - Differential lock switch not working properly (thanks to Vemsvims)

fix - Car hauler bed sometimes not recognizing that there is a car on it

fix - Wheels less likely to fall underground when the player is driving that vehicle

fix - Truck bed lifters sometimes cannot be used at the start of the game

fix - TV volume knob not working

fix - Weird shadow anomaly on wheels

fix - Unable to paint various car parts and vehicles

fix - Some vehicle missing exhaust smoke or shaking effect

fix - Game is less laggy when loading in the 1st time

fix - Animals spawning respawning at ruins

fix - Heavy FPS drops caused by audio files

fix - Zua RR wheel moves after load game

fix - Komsodrinsk job text says wrong destination

New:

added - Remade trailer attach system, much more stable and easier to attach, trailers have now real weight now. To pull heavier trailers the truck needs powerful engine and strong suspension.

added - 3 different Semi-trailers

added - Several semi-trailer cargo jobs

added - Truck semi-trailer saddle (automatically enabled when player removes truck bed)

added - New quest to Fryburger

added - New quest for smugglers camp

added - Better explosion effect and chain explosion reaction

added - New TV movie

added - Reset keybinds button (thanks to Vemsvims)

added - "Ammo" text for the first slot of the inventory (this slot can be used to quick reload guns)

added - Ability to dig with (J) in sand and dirt to find missing items if player dropped it

added - Ability to tie down vehicle cargo and car wrecks to the car hauler bed/trailer

added - Re-added manual clutch option Still broken, will try to fix it as fast as I can

added - Attachable cabin extension to Rus-310

added - 3rd person player model

added - 2 small side quest to the mountain road car and van

added - Fuel price text to fuel stations

added - Natural hidden ramp to the mountain road for crash tasting and fun

added - Signs to fuel stations for how much they buy oil ect.

added - Signs to the Lupova wrecked car delivery quest to make it more clear

added - Outline for texts for better readability

Changed:

changed - Remade NPC cars braking mechanic, they will start to brake earlier at high speeds and less likely to stuck in traffic if player is parked in a specific place

changed - Made radio less stereo sounding

changed - Brakes a tiny bit stronger

changed - Disabled TAA temporarily because the Unity version I use is super buggy with it

changed - Wild animals no longer respawn at ruins