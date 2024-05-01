Semi-Trailer - Update

Note: The next update will be a big optimization patch.
Bugfixes:
fix - ~~Manual clutch not working ~~ Still broken, will try to fix it as fast as I can
fix - All wheel drive switch not working properly (thanks to Vemsvims)
fix - Differential lock switch not working properly (thanks to Vemsvims)
fix - Car hauler bed sometimes not recognizing that there is a car on it
fix - Wheels less likely to fall underground when the player is driving that vehicle
fix - Truck bed lifters sometimes cannot be used at the start of the game
fix - TV volume knob not working
fix - Weird shadow anomaly on wheels
fix - Unable to paint various car parts and vehicles
fix - Some vehicle missing exhaust smoke or shaking effect
fix - Game is less laggy when loading in the 1st time
fix - Animals spawning respawning at ruins
fix - Heavy FPS drops caused by audio files
fix - Zua RR wheel moves after load game
fix - Komsodrinsk job text says wrong destination
New:
added - Remade trailer attach system, much more stable and easier to attach, trailers have now real weight now. To pull heavier trailers the truck needs powerful engine and strong suspension.
added - 3 different Semi-trailers
added - Several semi-trailer cargo jobs
added - Truck semi-trailer saddle (automatically enabled when player removes truck bed)
added - New quest to Fryburger
added - New quest for smugglers camp
added - Better explosion effect and chain explosion reaction
added - New TV movie
added - Reset keybinds button (thanks to Vemsvims)
added - "Ammo" text for the first slot of the inventory (this slot can be used to quick reload guns)
added - Ability to dig with (J) in sand and dirt to find missing items if player dropped it
added - Ability to tie down vehicle cargo and car wrecks to the car hauler bed/trailer
added - Re-added manual clutch option Still broken, will try to fix it as fast as I can
added - Attachable cabin extension to Rus-310
added - 3rd person player model
added - 2 small side quest to the mountain road car and van
added - Fuel price text to fuel stations
added - Natural hidden ramp to the mountain road for crash tasting and fun
added - Signs to fuel stations for how much they buy oil ect.
added - Signs to the Lupova wrecked car delivery quest to make it more clear
added - Outline for texts for better readability
Changed:
changed - Remade NPC cars braking mechanic, they will start to brake earlier at high speeds and less likely to stuck in traffic if player is parked in a specific place
changed - Made radio less stereo sounding
changed - Brakes a tiny bit stronger
changed - Disabled TAA temporarily because the Unity version I use is super buggy with it
changed - Wild animals no longer respawn at ruins
