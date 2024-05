Share · View all patches · Build 14233668 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 15:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Added a hot-key to toggle auto-advancing text ("T" on keyboards, left face button on controllers).

Added a toggle for auto-advancing text in the preferences menu.

Clicking to the next line no longer automatically disables auto-advancing text.

At this point, you should now be able to do anything you can do with the quick menu via controller/hotkey inputs, so don't forget you can turn the quick menu off in the preferences.

All the best,

Tony and Abby