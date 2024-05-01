Game Patch - v0.3.57

This one is coming to you a little earlier than I, but I found a gameplay bug that I wanted to fix asap so you get this now.

The bug in question was an issue that allowed you to gain unintended height from repeat jumping on a bounce pad. I figured I should release this now before someone find a way to abuse it... :)

Full patch notes:

Fixed bug allowing you to jump on bounce pads to gain additional height

Fixed issue with spotlight levels showing as locked

Fixed issue with spotlight levels being selectable in demo, leading to the game crashing back to the splash screen

The tutorial popup text font has changed

The tutorial popups now have a nice new fade in and out animation, as well as a sound effect

Unlocking a checkpoint will now play a sound and animated popup message to indicate it has unlocked

The unlock requirement for the 'Extracurricular' remix level has been changed

Added the first hidden marble unlockable, so get your compass out and go find it...

A new popup was added to indicate when a new achievement, level unlock or marble unlock has occured, along with a little sound to go with it

Thanks for reading! <3