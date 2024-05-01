Game Patch - v0.3.57

This one is coming to you a little earlier than I, but I found a gameplay bug that I wanted to fix asap so you get this now.
The bug in question was an issue that allowed you to gain unintended height from repeat jumping on a bounce pad. I figured I should release this now before someone find a way to abuse it... :)
Full patch notes:
- Fixed bug allowing you to jump on bounce pads to gain additional height
- Fixed issue with spotlight levels showing as locked
- Fixed issue with spotlight levels being selectable in demo, leading to the game crashing back to the splash screen
- The tutorial popup text font has changed
- The tutorial popups now have a nice new fade in and out animation, as well as a sound effect
- Unlocking a checkpoint will now play a sound and animated popup message to indicate it has unlocked
- The unlock requirement for the 'Extracurricular' remix level has been changed
- Added the first hidden marble unlockable, so get your compass out and go find it...
- A new popup was added to indicate when a new achievement, level unlock or marble unlock has occured, along with a little sound to go with it
Thanks for reading! <3
