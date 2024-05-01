Update, Version 20240501





[Character]Added a new non-playable male character variation.

[Enemy]You can now spare or enslave Howard Houseguards after defeating them instead of killing them, they will be knocked unconscious after a battle. (They have some level of blade proficiency. Their masters will not be happy if you enslave those houseguards.)

[Marinas]A magic circle appeared on the tourist beach. (Story content to be added later.)

简体中文

##########Content#################

【角色】加入了一个目前无法使用的男性角色外型。

【敌人】你现在可以在击败霍华德家族守卫后选择不杀他们或者奴役他们。他们在战斗后会陷入昏迷，而不是直接被你杀死。（他们具有一定刀剑熟练度。奴役他们显然会让他们的主人们不是很高兴。）

【玛丽娜斯】游客沙滩上出现了一个魔法阵。（剧情内容等待后续加入。）

