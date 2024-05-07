Update Notes - May 7th 2024

Good afternoon everyone,

We just released a patch in preparation for the release of the Cargo Line Vol. 2 - Aggregates AddOn, introducing improvements for the Class 158 DMU, the Class 43 HST as well as the Midland Main Line route.

The following changes will be live shortly. As always, please allow up to 24 hours for updates to come through.

Highlights:

Fully upgraded scenery for Mountsorrel Railhead to support Cargo Line Vol.2 Aggregates.

Complete overhaul of the timetable, adding train preparation time and correct station times for the 2018 time period.

Improved setup of signal ‘Approach Control’ at various junctions to better represent the prototype.

Further extensive improvements to trackside vegetation across the route.

Added additional services to the timetable for owners of Southeastern High Speed and Flying Scotsman DLC.

Class 158 DMU:

Guard-Door Closing now takes less time, making it easier to keep to the timetable.

PIS will now show the correct final destinations

Interior lights will no longer be disabled when camera moves away

AI 158 trains will now behave more as expected and interfere less with the timetable

Improved visuals for console players

Increased the brightness of the DRA switch when active so that its more obvious it is in play

Removed pixelated Ambient Occlusion effects -

Stopped weather effects from occurring on the cab dials

Class 43 HST

Corrected ride height of power car to resolve gaps in bogie suspension -

Class 43 HST lights now feature an improved spread and more accurate colour.

Class 43 HST dial needles now glow in the dark for better visibility.

Class 43 HST cab lights are now working as intended.

Improved visuals for console players

Removed rogue polygon from power car rear wheelset

Route Fixes/Improvements: