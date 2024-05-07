Update Notes - May 7th 2024

Good afternoon everyone,
We just released a patch in preparation for the release of the Cargo Line Vol. 2 - Aggregates AddOn, introducing improvements for the Class 158 DMU, the Class 43 HST as well as the Midland Main Line route.
The following changes will be live shortly. As always, please allow up to 24 hours for updates to come through.
Highlights:
- Fully upgraded scenery for Mountsorrel Railhead to support Cargo Line Vol.2 Aggregates.
- Complete overhaul of the timetable, adding train preparation time and correct station times for the 2018 time period.
- Improved setup of signal ‘Approach Control’ at various junctions to better represent the prototype.
- Further extensive improvements to trackside vegetation across the route.
- Added additional services to the timetable for owners of Southeastern High Speed and Flying Scotsman DLC.
Class 158 DMU:
- Guard-Door Closing now takes less time, making it easier to keep to the timetable.
- PIS will now show the correct final destinations
- Interior lights will no longer be disabled when camera moves away
- AI 158 trains will now behave more as expected and interfere less with the timetable
- Improved visuals for console players
- Increased the brightness of the DRA switch when active so that its more obvious it is in play
- Removed pixelated Ambient Occlusion effects -
- Stopped weather effects from occurring on the cab dials
Class 43 HST
- Corrected ride height of power car to resolve gaps in bogie suspension -
- Class 43 HST lights now feature an improved spread and more accurate colour.
- Class 43 HST dial needles now glow in the dark for better visibility.
- Class 43 HST cab lights are now working as intended.
- Improved visuals for console players
- Removed rogue polygon from power car rear wheelset
Route Fixes/Improvements:
- Added two Flying Scotsman services 1Z37 and 1Z38
- Implemented station stop timings rounded to the nearest minute on all passenger services -
- Made service preparations for players easier by adding 20 seconds of extra time.
- Non-passenger services now feature 1 minute of setup time for easier setups.
- Class 158 services starting at Derby have been moved to appropriate starting points.
- Lincoln-bound services stopping at Nottingham have been moved to appropriate end points before AI takes over.
- Several AI trains inbound from Lincoln now arrive at appropriate platforms in Nottingham.
- Static Stock Placement has been recast and now uses Blackpool, Cargo Line Aggregate and SHE JNAs stock.
- Locking doors is no longer required when terminating services across Midland Main Line Gameplay.
- Accurate Aggregate HOA hoppers are now used for Mountsorrel Railhead.
- Stop markers for 2 car 158s are now set up correctly at East Midlands Parkway.
- Approach Control functionality and indicators to junction signals have been improved around Beeston, Humberstone Loops, Loughborough, Sileby and Syston.
- Speed limits of junctions north of Trent River bridge are now more accurate.
- Signal heads at the north and south exits of Mountsorrel yard now match the correct time period.
- Speed limit through Syston station is now accurate.
- Fixed AWS magnet warning of 70Mph limit when approaching Long Eaton from the west.
- Signals will now show correct aspects on the Down Main between Barrow-Upon-Soar and Loughborough.
- Revised formation designer settings across all content
- Several aspect signal bulb colours are now more accurate.
- Signals at the southern end of East Midlands Parkway station are now more accurate.
- Added interactive Portacabin to Etches Patch depot
- Added interactive Portacabin to Mountsorrel Railhead
- Added working interactive loader at Mountsorrel Railhead
- Expanded the station directory list to include more virtual destinations for use in timetable services
- Fixed instances of vegetation overlapping the track
- Flattened terrain from overlapping track just east of Beeston station
- Grounded floating information signs placed in stations
- Improved trackside visuals between Loughborough and East Midlands Parkway
- Made improvements to trackside scenery and vegetation across the entire route.
- Removed high rise buildings from Long Eaton area
- Removed Oyster Card Machine from Nottingham Station
- Removed Ratcliffe cooling tower smoke effects due to performance concerns
- Removed various out of bounds areas from being displayed on the 2D Map
- Removed water texture from top of Ratcliffe cooling towers making them look like they are full of water
