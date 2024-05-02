Share · View all patches · Build 14233600 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Prepare to dive into Midsummer Nightmare as Season 2 commences! We've addressed over 100 bugs and reviewed over 70 suggestions from our dedicated community. Your feedback has been crucial in shaping our roadmap, and we're grateful for your ongoing help in enhancing the game. Additionally, Season 1 has now concluded, and you can find its cosmetics available in the crypt.

Since our console launch, our player base has steadily grown, thanks to the unwavering support of our community. With over 6,000 concurrent players and consistent week-on-week growth, we deeply appreciate your continued support!

Here's what awaits you in Season 2 - Midsummer Nightmare:

New Emotes and Loading Screens

Check out the new emotes system and custom loading screens, included in the season pass! Express yourself with a range of gestures. The custom loading screens offer tantalising teasers of the game's world, setting the stage for thrilling challenges ahead.



Fresh Cosmetics and Season Pass

Get ready to upgrade your arsenal with our brand-new Season Pass, featuring the sleek Synthwave Pistol skin and dive into the depths of fear with the electrifying Aqua Werewolf Terror.

Discover our newest bundle, offering 30,000 Season XP, access to the Season Pass, and 3 Crypt keys, all for the price of 2000 shillings compared to the 900 tokens for just the pass. Plus, don't miss the exclusive Fireball Medallion, available for purchase only in the store! And remember, you can always upgrade from the base pass to the bundle for added benefits.

The Chocolate Bunny Outfit is currently unavailable for purchase in the store since Season 1 has concluded; while it's not accessible in the crypt either, there's a possibility it may be reintroduced to the store for a limited time at a later date. To purchase the Season 2 Pass or bundle, head over to the new shop tab.

Here's a quick rundown of the changes we've made to the rarity chance distribution within the crypt:

Common: Decreased from 60% to 40%

Uncommon: Slightly reduced from 30% to 25%

Rare: A significant increase from 12.5% to 20%

Legendary: A substantial boost from 2.5% to 10%

You Asked, We Listened

Here are some of the key features we’ve dropped into game following YOUR feedback:

Express Yourself: A brand-new 'Emote' system! Customise your Emote Wheel in the menu to quickly unleash your emotions in-game. Whether you're on KBM, just hit 'C', or on controller, tap D-Pad Right to bring your chosen emote to life!

Customise Your Perspective: Take control with new settings allowing you to adjust the base field of view! Tailor your view to suit your playstyle and immerse yourself fully in the heart-pounding action of ritual.

Seamless Communication: Stay connected with continuous voice chat now available in-game! Engage in uninterrupted conversations with other players as you navigate the ritual. Don't worry, if you prefer Push To Talk, simply adjust your settings in the Audio menu.

Curse of the Chemist: Increased Poison Capacity: Hold up to 2 poison stacks for heightened chaos. Progress towards the Inbetween is halted once all players are poisoned, ensuring a fair chance to thwart the Chemist.

Evolution of the Inquisitor: Reveal all Weak Points and their status, amplifying strategic advantage. Weak Point details now display directly, streamlining gameplay efficiency.

Expect plenty of new additions, like a brand-new role, in our upcoming mid-season update. Additionally, our live roadmap reveals what's on the horizon, including The Vespal and a new map, 'The Manor’.



See you in the ritual,

The Deceit Team

Patch Notes

Animation

Human characters will now play a face animation whilst using voice chat. There is also now an idle face animation.

[FIXED] Wurgen’s Wolf Task doesn’t play a looping idle animation.

Art

Fixed several map exploits on both Millhaven & Wurgen.

Updated the Task guide characters on Wurgen to better fit their associated Tasks.

Updated the model used for Crypt Keys.

Updated the character’s face meshes to improve their visuals especially in higher quality LODs.

Updated the lighting on Wurgen. This includes making the lights change when the Generator has been destroyed.

Updated Wurgen’s keypad material.

Updated the Menu visuals for Season 2.

[FIXED] Some character cosmetics briefly ‘explode’ when previewed on lower graphics settings.

Audio

Added support for using continuous voice chat in-game. This is the default setting however you can revert back to using Push To Talk in the Audio settings.

You can now continue to talk with your party during the game found sequence in the Menu.

The ‘Background Audio’ setting is now defaulted to being on, meaning that sound will play even if the game isn’t focused when playing on PC. You can disable this again in the Audio settings.

Optimised several sound effects to reduce the likelihood, and severity, of the ‘static’ sounding audio issue that players on lower spec PCs experience. There’s still more work to be done for this issue, but players should notice a notable improvement.

Updated proximity voice chat’s attenuation configuration.

The sound effect used for previewing a cosmetic will now only be played when you equip that cosmetic.

Added a sound effect for when Wurgen’s Generator has been destroyed.

Added a sound effect for using a Crypt Key.

Added a sound effect for interacting with the Showers Task.

Added a sound effect for when the Handcuffs are removed from a player.

Activated Weak Points now play a looping sound effect.

Improved the fading out of the Menu music as you enter a game.

Added audio to the Heat Goggles and Return Pad first time equip animations.

Adjusted how voice chat is processed on the Menu to reduce the ‘choppiness’ of it when multiple players are talking at the same time.

[FIXED] Millhaven’s Sink Task doesn’t play any sound effects.

[FIXED] The Inbetween arrival sound begins fading in too early.

[FIXED] The Experiment’s Scream ability can be heard when returning to the Reality phase.

Gameplay

Added settings for changing the base field of view used when playing as a Human, Experiment or Werewolf.

Added an ‘Emote’ system. You can configure your Emote Wheel in the menu, and activate it in-game via ‘C’ (KBM) or D-Pad Right (Controller).

Slightly adjusted the positioning of some Weak Points on Wurgen.

Wurgen’s shutter will now start open, and the Task for opening it will only activate after the Generator has been destroyed & repaired.

Wurgen’s emergency code will now reset after the Generator has been destroyed & repaired.

Wurgen’s Conveyor Belt Task will now display that the package has been delivered if you complete it successfully.

The ‘Chemist’ Curse has been updated:

You can now hold up to 2 poison stacks. You still start with 1, and the time to recharge a stack is the same.

Once everyone has been poisoned the progress to the Inbetween is paused. This means there’s always the same amount of time to find, and eliminate, the Chemist before they escape the Ritual.

The ‘Inquisitor’ Human role has been updated:

Activating the ability will now reveal all Weak Points on the map, displaying if they’re active or not. You can still see player footprints during the ability.

Weak Point interaction times, and what Mutations they granted, will now show to the Inquisitor without them needing to use their ability.

The duration has been reduced to 4 seconds.

The cooldown has been increased to 30 seconds.

You can no longer use it in the Inbetween.

[FIXED] Terrors don’t respawn when returning to Reality if they were mid-grab when the Inbetween ends.

Input

Holstering items on Controller is now achieved by holding down either of the inventory cycle buttons (D-Pad Up/Down). The duration that you have to hold this button down for is configurable in the settings.

Tech

Added a setting for window behavior on PC when a game has been found. You can configure the game window to be brought to the front, flash or disable this system all together. The default is for the game window to be brought to the front of your other windows.

Various CPU and GPU performance optimisations have been made across the board.

Adjusted the level load timeout to return to the Menu faster if someone fails to connect.

Updated what is loaded before you progress past the ‘Start Screen’. This will reduce the likelihood of hitching as you enter the Menu.

Optimised how game servers are allocated to reduce time spent in queue when more players are online.

Identified and fixed some stability issues with our backend services.

Translations & Localization

Several translations have been updated.

