Megaquarium v4.2.0 - Spring cleaning update!

Greetings curators!

Behold the spring cleaning update - an update dedicated to minor improvements and bug fixes that have been raised by the community. Let's take a look!

EDIT: After this update was made live, a bug was detected within the Mac version of this update. Due to this Mac players are still on v4.1.0 for the time being. I am working on a true fix so I can get Mac users up to the latest version ASAP. Thank you for your patience.

Let your researchers take a break

When playing with mods there can be a lot to research, and that means a lot of popups. Many Megaquarium players asked for a way to opt-out of research. Now there is a setting that allows you to do that. Options -> Interface -> Allow no research project -> On; Now the game will no longer force you to have an active research project.

Warning: Your ecology and science points will be wasted so unless you're playing with mods I'd recommend leaving it off!

Speaking of the research windows, I've also optimised them so they load quicker, especially when there is a lot of research.

Objects on objects on objects

This update brings improved support for scenery objects that are mounted on other bits of scenery for a more modular build-style. While not currently featured in any official content, there are mods that make use of this feature on our workshop and now they are easier to work with and appear correctly in tanks of all depths.

Science consumption - red or purple?

After the launch of Deep Freeze several players requested that the science consumption icon be changed from red to purple. Their justification was that, yes the science was lost, but it isn't a bad thing, as it is a deliberate choice by the player.

After some testing, I've decided that I agree. Science consumption is now purple.

There are many other tiny fixes, all listed below. If you notice any bugs while playing do let me know.

While this update is more of a tidy-up, I can reveal I have been working on more substantial things which I look forward to sharing with you in the future.

Thanks and enjoy!

Tim Twice Circled

Changelog