Update 01/05/2024 - Version 0.2.21

- Fixed: replaced all usernames containing spaces with usernames without spaces (it was unable to crack such usernames).
Fix works both for new game and for existing saves.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fix works both for new game and for existing saves.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update