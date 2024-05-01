 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Godrop update for 1 May 2024

V1.25

Share · View all patches · Build 14233521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the key storage mechanism bug
  2. Fix one-time buff configuration does not take effect, add to the random list of spring rooms
  3. Battle ui adjustment: Remove player UI blood bars
  4. Adjust the style of the start menu and add a partial confirmation popup
  5. Fix the problem that boss3 gets stuck easily
  6. buff counter repair
  7. Start off optimization - Remove some background stars

Changed files in this update

Depot 2657311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link