- Fix the key storage mechanism bug
- Fix one-time buff configuration does not take effect, add to the random list of spring rooms
- Battle ui adjustment: Remove player UI blood bars
- Adjust the style of the start menu and add a partial confirmation popup
- Fix the problem that boss3 gets stuck easily
- buff counter repair
- Start off optimization - Remove some background stars
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update