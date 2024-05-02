Hotfix 2 is out!

How to update to Hotfix 2?

Safely Exit your game in the Base Camp Restart Steam (Go Offline and Back Online in Steam Settings) Make sure your whole squad has the update.

What is the wiping feature?

We've listened to your feedback, and an account wipe option is now live in #GrayZoneWarfare. After wiping, all your progress will reset and the game will shut down smoothly. Upon relaunching, you will go through the character creation and get Edition Content and starter gear again.

Opt for a character wipe to switch factions or to recover from a missing head/secure container bug (Note: This problem might reoccur until we release a proper fix).

This action is irreversible and has a 1 hour cooldown period.