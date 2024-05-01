Systemupdate

Share · View all patches · Build 14233449 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 15:09:35 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

once again there is an update for StreamAnimations!

What's new?

There is now a settings menu under File > Settings

in which you can influence the start behavior.



Start with Windows

Start the animations as soon as StreamAnimations is loaded

You can also choose between:

Normal start

Start minimized in the taskbar

Start minimized with tray icon

Start not visible with tray icon

If desired, you can start the program in the background with Windows. It only becomes active when a broadcasting software accesses the set browser sources.

StreamAnimations can be hidden or shown again via the tray symbol.

The Colorfull module

has received some bug fixes. Among other things, the colors should now be displayed correctly in the preview.

A new addition is the ability to set the alpha channel (i.e. the transparency) of the color gradient.