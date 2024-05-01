Systemupdate

Hello,
once again there is an update for StreamAnimations!
What's new?
There is now a settings menu under File > Settings
in which you can influence the start behavior.
- Start with Windows
- Start the animations as soon as StreamAnimations is loaded
You can also choose between:
- Normal start
- Start minimized in the taskbar
- Start minimized with tray icon
- Start not visible with tray icon
If desired, you can start the program in the background with Windows. It only becomes active when a broadcasting software accesses the set browser sources.
StreamAnimations can be hidden or shown again via the tray symbol.
The Colorfull module
has received some bug fixes. Among other things, the colors should now be displayed correctly in the preview.
A new addition is the ability to set the alpha channel (i.e. the transparency) of the color gradient.
Changed files in this update