1.4.0 - Save & quit, and more!

Hey all!

Being able to save, quit and continue a run was a feature that we've thought about even before launch but never really had the time to implement it properly. Now, after hearing lots of feedback from you all, we've found that this is easily one of the most requested features. Today, in update 1.4.0, it's finally here!

Save and quit

You can save and quit a run whenever you find a special altar and stand on it. You'll find them at certain places of the world, namely all shops as well as the little nook after every main boss fight. You don't have to look for them, you'll run into all of them inevitably.

Remember that the altars are the only place you can safely save and quit in! If you end the run or quit the game by any other means, you'll lose you progress of that run.

We've also utilized the save system to add another feature: If the game happens to crash mid-run, you can restore and continue the run when you start up the game again. You'll only have to start over the level you crashed in instead of starting over the entire run. Note that it is possible for the game to crash in an extraordinarily unexpected way so that even this feature won't be able to save your run, but it will work in 99% of the cases.

Changelog

In addition to the save and quit feature, we have some other smaller features and fixes. Here's the full changelog:

You can now add in more players during a run while visiting any shop.

Kicked players' belongings now spawn in a chest in the next shop.

You can now swap controllers between two players in the pause menu.

Reduced the number of enemies that Doctor spawns.

Made all bosses immune to being stunned, staggered and unconscious.

Added variation to Ant Hill Entrance and Hatching Chambers levels' layouts.

Added a cooldown to Mato's bite attack so that you can't get stunlocked by getting eaten right after you pop out.

Soul Statue now stops raising ghosts in special areas such as all boss areas and shrines.

Increased Plasteel Knife's attack speed.

Fixed an invisible chest spawning in Haymo's Hideout.

Fixed some bosses not spawning any ammo boxes.

A bunch of crash fixes.

Lots of miscellaneous bug fixes and visual/audio improvements.



