[0.6.0] Optimize Interaction

Update content
- Fix: The resource menu under editing mode will not automatically adapt when there are too many top elements.
- Fix: When restoring an object with a Joint component and requiring scaling changes, the object may experience abnormal phenomena such as bouncing.
- Optimization: When there are multiple Skyboxes and SunEntities in the scene, it will prompt in the Hierarchy window of editing mode.
- Optimization: Integrate materials from built-in models to reduce rendering performance consumption.
- Optimization: When adding decorations, after completing the placement, it is necessary to reselect the UI before proceeding to the next placement.
- New: Built in Skybox [Playable Skybox] that can play media files such as videos.
