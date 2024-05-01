 Skip to content

AliveDesktop update for 1 May 2024

[0.6.0] Optimize Interaction

Build 14233401 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update content

  • Fix: The resource menu under editing mode will not automatically adapt when there are too many top elements.
  • Fix: When restoring an object with a Joint component and requiring scaling changes, the object may experience abnormal phenomena such as bouncing.
  • Optimization: When there are multiple Skyboxes and SunEntities in the scene, it will prompt in the Hierarchy window of editing mode.
  • Optimization: Integrate materials from built-in models to reduce rendering performance consumption.
  • Optimization: When adding decorations, after completing the placement, it is necessary to reselect the UI before proceeding to the next placement.
  • New: Built in Skybox [Playable Skybox] that can play media files such as videos.

