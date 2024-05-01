Open Mod 2024.2.07 [1-May-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed an issue where the AK-12 default Hyper Gamey preset would be over the 200 points budget.

-fixed an important issue where the weapon skins and the skin store would not work properly after the major customization menu update

-fixed an issue where the charms and tags icons in the stores would be white

-fixed an issue that has been bothering us ever since we've started using Xsolla, where if a coupon with 250+ items would be redeemed, the store would not update instantly and we'd have to refresh the stores every 15 seconds, even redraw the customization menu when entering it, redraw the coop screen, and more consequences like this.Since this issue still exists on Xsolla side we've still worked around it, but this time much better workaround that doesn't require refreshing the customization menu, refreshing the coop screen or the other consequences, even if we still retrieve the store items every few seconds

Added/Changed:

-various more changes, fixes and optimization to the GUI