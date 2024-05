Share · View all patches · Build 14233293 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 15:09:24 UTC by Wendy

This update greatly improves and adds new sections to the manual.

All task descriptions were updated to follow a more similar format and some extra information was added to specific tasks for edge cases.

Changelog

Improve the existing manual

Improve Task descriptions

Add exit codes to manual

Add stack push and pop commands

If you have any feedback, please share or join the discord for ProxOS.