Hi everyone,

Fixed issue with vehicle parts not spawning on the map. Since I'm already uploading a patch, figured to push the content that was ready.

Glass Housing Structures

Added glass wall and glass ceiling. Glass structures require quartz to build, which can be harvested at the minerals location.







Changes

water & nutrition depletion rate slightly decreased

Fixes

fixed vehicle parts were not spawning

Have a great day!