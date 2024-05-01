 Skip to content

Fatermyth update for 1 May 2024

"Emergency fix for client startup error issue in V1.0.4"

Last edited by Wendy

Dear players,

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the error encountered by some users when starting the client in this update. We will continue to actively respond to user suggestions and feedback. Thank you for your support!

