 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HOLOSAGA: Invasion of the HoloX update for 1 May 2024

Update 0.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14233149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where the lock on the Korone was opened from the beginning.
  • Fixed a bug where the upgrade level for Korone was tier 3 from the beginning.
  • Fixed an error in which the triggering condition of Gura's 'wave pool' pattern was operating differently from the 'Water explosion'.
  • Fixed a bug that Cloe's 'cutting wheel' pattern had no damage.
  • Fixed a bug where Flare was performing a 'arrow rain' pattern even though there were no monsters in the field.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link