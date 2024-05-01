- Fixed a bug where the lock on the Korone was opened from the beginning.
- Fixed a bug where the upgrade level for Korone was tier 3 from the beginning.
- Fixed an error in which the triggering condition of Gura's 'wave pool' pattern was operating differently from the 'Water explosion'.
- Fixed a bug that Cloe's 'cutting wheel' pattern had no damage.
- Fixed a bug where Flare was performing a 'arrow rain' pattern even though there were no monsters in the field.
HOLOSAGA: Invasion of the HoloX update for 1 May 2024
Update 0.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
