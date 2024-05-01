[Maps]
Remastered U.S. Embassy
[Game]
- Fixed fire damage (molotov, flamthrowers) related bug death
- Fixed ability to sprint while spectating
- Fixed various spectating visual bugs and issues
- Jumping on someones head from a certain height should kill them
- Fixed "Unable to localize '#poland' on panel"
- Fixed missing "#Game_no_timelimit" text
- Fixed switching over to rifle grenade launcher with no ammo while using iron sights it uses iron sight for a split second
- Fixed incorrect name of invalid spawnpoint text console
- mp_drop_melee_enable 1 gives fists to players and bashing from weapon should drops their weapon and leave them with fists (Experimental), if you want bash grenades you can enable mp_drop_grenade_enable 1
[Client]
- Fixed bug when particles attached to ragdolls continued to play after ragdoll disappears
- Fixed bug when view could glitch for a split second when spectating a player that is doing crouch-jump
[Server]
- Fixed bug when bots were repeatedly switching grenade colors until throwing it
- Fixed game crashing when destroying fish entity
- Changed sv_kick_ban_duration from 15 to 5
[Weapons]
- Fixed M203 grenade launcher exploits
- Fixed possibility to both attach rifle grenade and bayonet
- Fixed ability to teamkill with projectiles
- Fixed Gas mask related issues, also if player puts gas mask on inside gas damage will continue for 3 seconds
- Empty server only 2 spectating modes are available: view from intro camera and free roaming
- Airstrikes now appear a couple of seconds faster
- Fixed Shanxi Type 17 reload
[Miscellaneous]
- Fixed score label in scorefeed panel could clip out of bounds when playing appearing animation
- Fixed bug when pressing enter in server browser started offline game instead of connecting to server
- Fixed cycling through server browser tabs and playmenu tabs was not working correctly
- Fixed bug when playmenu could lose focus after disconnecting from server and become unresponsive to keyboard input
[Linux]
- Fixed issue with vietnamese font on spectator panel, and deathnotice panel when playing ctf/demolition
- Switched gcc version from 5 to 9, minimal requirement to build tcmalloc now
- Updated tcmalloc to latest version, game slightly faster loads and has less stutters on this version
- Small code changes to satisfy newer gcc requirements
Changed files in this update