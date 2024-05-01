 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 1 May 2024

Remastered U.S. Embassy

Build 14233104

Patchnotes via Steam Community




[Maps]

Remastered U.S. Embassy

[Game]

  • Fixed fire damage (molotov, flamthrowers) related bug death
  • Fixed ability to sprint while spectating
  • Fixed various spectating visual bugs and issues
  • Jumping on someones head from a certain height should kill them
  • Fixed "Unable to localize '#poland' on panel"
  • Fixed missing "#Game_no_timelimit" text
  • Fixed switching over to rifle grenade launcher with no ammo while using iron sights it uses iron sight for a split second
  • Fixed incorrect name of invalid spawnpoint text console
  • mp_drop_melee_enable 1 gives fists to players and bashing from weapon should drops their weapon and leave them with fists (Experimental), if you want bash grenades you can enable mp_drop_grenade_enable 1

[Client]

  • Fixed bug when particles attached to ragdolls continued to play after ragdoll disappears
  • Fixed bug when view could glitch for a split second when spectating a player that is doing crouch-jump

[Server]

  • Fixed bug when bots were repeatedly switching grenade colors until throwing it
  • Fixed game crashing when destroying fish entity
  • Changed sv_kick_ban_duration from 15 to 5

[Weapons]

  • Fixed M203 grenade launcher exploits
  • Fixed possibility to both attach rifle grenade and bayonet
  • Fixed ability to teamkill with projectiles
  • Fixed Gas mask related issues, also if player puts gas mask on inside gas damage will continue for 3 seconds
  • Empty server only 2 spectating modes are available: view from intro camera and free roaming
  • Airstrikes now appear a couple of seconds faster
  • Fixed Shanxi Type 17 reload

[Miscellaneous]

  • Fixed score label in scorefeed panel could clip out of bounds when playing appearing animation
  • Fixed bug when pressing enter in server browser started offline game instead of connecting to server
  • Fixed cycling through server browser tabs and playmenu tabs was not working correctly
  • Fixed bug when playmenu could lose focus after disconnecting from server and become unresponsive to keyboard input

[Linux]

  • Fixed issue with vietnamese font on spectator panel, and deathnotice panel when playing ctf/demolition
  • Switched gcc version from 5 to 9, minimal requirement to build tcmalloc now
  • Updated tcmalloc to latest version, game slightly faster loads and has less stutters on this version
  • Small code changes to satisfy newer gcc requirements

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Military Conflict: Vietnam Depot Linux Depot 1012113
