Game Collector update for 1 May 2024

1.1.2 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 14233043 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upon playing the game once again after almost a year, there are a few bugs that we noticed and fixed immediately.

  • Fixed a bug that prevents the discounts from appearing
  • Fixed a bug where the snowy background is in front of the cat sprite

