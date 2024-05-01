MILF’s Plaza - Last days of discount + Great Updates for May 1 🍑

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Global Day of Love! Haven't you heard? Then we are here to congratulate you 💞

There's nothing better than MILF's hot love and our news! BEST TEXIC PROGRAMMERS have been fixing bugs and errors for two weeks now! And our testers are actively helping them as the sons of mom's friend 💪

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40904/MILFs_Plaza__GigaChad_Edition

During this time, we've managed to:

Put back the root with Mishwanda!

Fix the achievements that weren't working, yay!

Finally we will introduce unique erotic cards (wait May 2)

Fix ~all bugs with various localizations (you can understand, yep?)

Bring back the prologue in all languages, not only Russian and English

Released the MAC version

★ HOORAY, OUR FAVORITES ★

We will try to add root with the librarian lady in a free update during May! WE ALSO RELEASED TRADING CARDS ON STEAM 🎴

💜 PURCHASE TopHouse Bundle - AURA: Hentai Cards + MILF’s PLAZA 🧡

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40941/TopHouse_Games_Bundle

Also, don't forget to add our new AURA DLC, “The Dark Sea”, to your wishlist. It will be released on May 10th 🎁

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2814050/AURA_Hentai_Cards__The_Dark_Sea_DLC