 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MILF's Plaza update for 1 May 2024

MILF’s Plaza - Last days of discount + Great Updates for May 1 🍑

Share · View all patches · Build 14232990 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Global Day of Love! Haven't you heard? Then we are here to congratulate you 💞

There's nothing better than MILF's hot love and our news! BEST TEXIC PROGRAMMERS have been fixing bugs and errors for two weeks now! And our testers are actively helping them as the sons of mom's friend 💪

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40904/MILFs_Plaza__GigaChad_Edition

During this time, we've managed to:
  • Put back the root with Mishwanda!
  • Fix the achievements that weren't working, yay!
  • Finally we will introduce unique erotic cards (wait May 2)
  • Fix ~all bugs with various localizations (you can understand, yep?)
  • Bring back the prologue in all languages, not only Russian and English
  • Released the MAC version
  • ★ HOORAY, OUR FAVORITES ★

We will try to add root with the librarian lady in a free update during May! WE ALSO RELEASED TRADING CARDS ON STEAM 🎴

💜 PURCHASE TopHouse Bundle - AURA: Hentai Cards + MILF’s PLAZA 🧡

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/40941/TopHouse_Games_Bundle

Also, don't forget to add our new AURA DLC, “The Dark Sea”, to your wishlist. It will be released on May 10th 🎁

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2814050/AURA_Hentai_Cards__The_Dark_Sea_DLC

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 2706302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link