Sorry for this update taking so long ...
But get excited - we're gearing up for the FINAL release sometime later this year!
Bring It On! update for 1 May 2024
V0.14.20 - Some Balance & Performance Changes
Hello everyone! This update just changes the balance of some characters and levels, maybe shuffles some weapons/items around, and improves performance in a few places.
