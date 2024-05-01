 Skip to content

Bring It On! update for 1 May 2024

V0.14.20 - Some Balance & Performance Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 14232965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This update just changes the balance of some characters and levels, maybe shuffles some weapons/items around, and improves performance in a few places.
Sorry for this update taking so long ...
But get excited - we're gearing up for the FINAL release sometime later this year!

