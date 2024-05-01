- Updates to improve clarity of early tutorial
- Added advisor-notifications on custom maps
- Updated notifications for city squalor, market and mason coverage
- Added fix for homelessness among children
- Fixed tutorial screen-pings for UI elements to match the same layer as their target
- Other small tweaks and fixes
Tlatoani: Prologue update for 1 May 2024
Patch 3 for build 1.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2925281
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update