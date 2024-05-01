 Skip to content

Tlatoani: Prologue update for 1 May 2024

Patch 3 for build 1.3.1

Patch 3 for build 1.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

  • Updates to improve clarity of early tutorial
  • Added advisor-notifications on custom maps
  • Updated notifications for city squalor, market and mason coverage
  • Added fix for homelessness among children
  • Fixed tutorial screen-pings for UI elements to match the same layer as their target
  • Other small tweaks and fixes

