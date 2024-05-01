Multilingual Patch 1.0.2 has hit the bar!

Share · View all patches · Build 14232855 · Last edited 1 May 2024 – 14:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Hey, shooters!

We're excited to show you what we've been working on all this time. In this update:

Fixed custom lobby

Added new languages (Ukrainian, Turkish, Russian, French, German and Spanish)

New lobby customization options

New bar (will not replace the current one)

If you found errors in the translation, you can write here or join our Discord server and let us know about it. Also expect a patch with new items in the near future.

Thanks for reading. Live shells to everyone!