Hotfix v0.20.55

Hi folks!

Over the last couple hours since releasing the Undo update, we've had a couple of issue reports mostly around the monster zone tool; I think I've fixed up the worst of the issues there!

This patch fixes the following bugs from the original Undo update:

If you completely destroyed a zone using a painting tool (instead of using a 'destroy' tool), then "undo" would fail to bring that zone back.

If you resized an existing monster zone using a painting tool, any monsters added or removed would not be correctly updated during an undo/redo.

If you aborted out of painting a zone by pressing 'escape' while the mouse button was still down, or if you dragged the painting tool outside of the game window and released the mouse button out over the desktop or another program, then the tool could get confused. In bad situations, this could eventually lead to a crash.

If you destroyed a dungeon, this could eventually (much later) lead to a crash.

I believe all of the above issues are fixed now in 0.20.55, but I'll keep monitoring issue reports and will add more fixes as required. Thanks so much for the reports of issues as they come up, everyone!

-T