Yuke and the Book of Yokai update for 1 May 2024

Bugfixing update for v0.1.5

Build 14232722

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed crash when playing cards fast
  • Added cards portraits
  • Yokai name is displayed on top of modifiers
  • Fixed issue where rightmost yokai dying because of a modifier triggers extra turn for enemies

