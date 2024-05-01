- Fixed crash when playing cards fast
- Added cards portraits
- Yokai name is displayed on top of modifiers
- Fixed issue where rightmost yokai dying because of a modifier triggers extra turn for enemies
Yuke and the Book of Yokai update for 1 May 2024
Bugfixing update for v0.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2730682
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2730683
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update